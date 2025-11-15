Bihar Election Postal Ballot Result: MGB 142, NDA 98; Why's it Opposite of EVM?

The National Democratic Alliance has swept the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats in the state. But curiously, the trends in postal votes were the complete opposite. In 142 constituencies, the Mahagathbandhan was leading postal votes as opposed to the NDA's 98.

This comparison is important because Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi gave the example of postal votes in his recent press conference accusing malpractices in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election results. In Haryana, the Congress was leading in 73 constituencies in postal votes against the BJP's 17 even though the overall result was 37 and 48 seats for the two parties respectively. This was among the many data points Rahul Gandhi cited to question the Haryana results.

So what does the data say in Bihar?

Does this necessarily mean that there has been tampering with the electoral process?

We'll examine both these questions in this piece.