Election Officer Dies of a Heart Attack in Delhi’s Babarpur Seat

Confirming the news of the death of the polling officer, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told IANS, "Yes, one of our polling officer number 3, Udham Singh passed away this morning."

According to the poll panel officials, Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest. "However, the real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors," a poll official said.

He was declared brought dead to hospital.

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight against each other.

Counting of votes will take place on 11 February.