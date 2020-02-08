Election Officer Dies of a Heart Attack in Delhi’s Babarpur Seat
While the voting for the Delhi Assembly election was underway in the national capital, a polling officer posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency died on Saturday, 8 February. Babarpur constituency is situated in East Delhi.
Confirming the news of the death of the polling officer, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told IANS, "Yes, one of our polling officer number 3, Udham Singh passed away this morning."
According to the poll panel officials, Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest. "However, the real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors," a poll official said.
He was declared brought dead to hospital.
Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight against each other.
Counting of votes will take place on 11 February.
