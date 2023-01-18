Election Commission's Remote Voting Pitch: Good on Paper, Gruelling in Reality

Have you moved cities for work? How about getting to vote in your home constituency during the elections without having to travel all the way back? What if a polling booth is set up in your city with a customised EVM? The Election Commission of India (EC) wants to do just that.

The EC on Monday held a session with political parties in Delhi where it demonstrated the remote EVMs (RVMs) that can help 'domestic migrants' to vote for elections in their home constituencies remotely.