EC Derecognises TMC, NCP, CPI as National Parties, AAP Gets National Status

The Election Commission on Monday, 10 April recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In the order issued, as quoted by PTI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.