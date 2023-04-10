EC Derecognises TMC, NCP, CPI as National Parties, AAP Gets National Status
The move by the Election Commission comes after AAP's performance in the 2022 Punjab and Gujarat Assembly elections.
The Election Commission on Monday, 10 April recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
In the order issued, as quoted by PTI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.
The NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya following the recently concluded assembly elections.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was also granted the 'recognised state political party' status to in Nagaland, PTI reported.
