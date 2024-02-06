'Ajit Pawar's Faction Is NCP': EC Directs Sharad Pawar To Claim A New Name

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, 6 February, ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and allowed it use the party name and symbol.
The development comes as a major setback for Sharad Pawar.
"Serious inconsistencies in terms of timelines in the claim of the Sharad Pawar group, in support of their claim of having organizational majority, resulted in unreliability of their claim," EC stated.
It further granted time till 3 pm, 7 February, to the Sharad Pawar faction to claim a new name.
"Taking into account the significant timeline of the elections to the 6 seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar faction has been given a special concession to comply with Rule 39AA of Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, which allows the authorised agents of political parties to verify as to whom an elector, who is a member of a political party has cast his vote. The Commission thus using its powers has provided Sharad Pawar faction, a one-time option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on 7 Feb, 2024," it added.
