SC Asks EC to Not Decide on Shinde's Plea To Be Identified as Real Shiv Sena Yet

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 4 August, told the Election Commission (EC) should not decide upon Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's plea of being the 'real Shiv Sena' until the court decides on referring the matter to a larger bench.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that the bench will take a call on referring the matter to larger bench on Monday, 8 August.

"We are not passing any order, but in the meantime, don't take any precipitative action," Ramana told EC.

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.