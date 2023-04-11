Eknath Shinde's Version of Hindutva Is Less Sena, More BJP

Shinde rebelled against the party chief and then CM Uddhav Thackeray in 2022 claiming that the Thackeray scion had betrayed his father's ideology and compromised his politics by aligning with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Shinde gave an ideological and moral foundation to his rebellion by accusing Uddhav of moving away from Hindutva and styled himself and his party as the preservers of it.

When Shinde parted ways with Thackeray and aligned with the BJP, he did not have a statewide presence, nor was he known as a particularly articulate politician. He became the leader of a party by accident and had to suddenly figure out the identity of that party.

When you defect from a party to form your own, you are forced to carve out an identity in opposition to the older party and its leaders. Shinde faction chose to base this opposition on the plank of Hindutva and to a lesser extent the dynastic politics of the original Shiv Sena.

Shinde embraced the Hindutva ideology wholeheartedly. He makes a mention of it on a regular basis and doesn't tire of accusing Thackeray of giving it up for personal gains. In the process, he has also become more and more articulate about it. So much so that one wouldn't be faulted for mistaking him for a BJP leader.