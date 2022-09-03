ED Raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree in 'Illegal' Chinese Loan Apps Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, 3 September, said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.

The searches were launched Friday at six premises in Karnataka's capital city, it said in a statement.

The search operation is in progress, the Enforcement Directorate said.