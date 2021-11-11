ADVERTISEMENT

ED Arrests Former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Elected on AAP ticket, Khaira had joined Congress a few months ago.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of&nbsp;Sukhpal Singh Khaira.</p></div>
i

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, 11 November, arrested former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Elected on AAP ticket, he had joined Congress a few months ago

Khaira was arrested by the Delhi team of the Enforcement Directorate reported Hindustan Times (HT), citing people familiar with the development.

