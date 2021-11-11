ADVERTISEMENT
ED Arrests Former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Elected on AAP ticket, Khaira had joined Congress a few months ago.
The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, 11 November, arrested former Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Khaira was arrested by the Delhi team of the Enforcement Directorate reported Hindustan Times (HT), citing people familiar with the development.
