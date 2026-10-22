'Individual Capacity': RTI Shows Why Cabinet Secy Didn't Act On Complaint By ECs

Weeks after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had written to the Cabinet Secretary raising concerns over the unilateral functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a Right to Information (RTI) response has revealed the Cabinet Secretary’s position on the matter.

The RTI response, obtained by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd), shows that the Cabinet Secretary acknowledged the Commissioners’ complaints but decided against direct intervention, citing that the letters written by the two commissioners were written in their "individual capacity" and not as the Commission, and that it would be inappropriate for the "executive to interfere in an independent Constitutional body."

According to the response, the two Commissioners wrote to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan in July 2026, alleging that senior Election Commission official Maneesh Garg had bypassed established procedures and issued orders reallocating responsibilities among senior officers without consulting the Commission.

The RTI response also included copies of the letters written by the two Commissioners and the Cabinet Secretary’s acknowledgement of them.

The RTI application was filed a day after The Indian Express published a report on 23 September stating that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions concerning the addition and deletion of voters.

The report also mentioned that the Commissioners had approached the Cabinet Secretary.