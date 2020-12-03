Farmers Protest: Chautala’s JJP to Take a Call After 3 Dec Meeting

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has come under strain with its ally, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) toughening its stance on the farm laws that have sparked massive protests.

Under pressure due to the protests, the JJP has reportedly said that Dushyant Chautala would resign as Deputy Chief Minister if a written assurance on Minimum Support Prices is not provided by the Centre.

The party is likely to take a call on its course of action after the meeting between the Centre and farmers' representatives on 3 December.

There was a great deal of back and forth within the party through 2 December that eventually culminated in a toughening of stance.