Dumka Treasury Fraud Case: Jharkhand HC Rejects Lalu’s Bail Plea
The CBI argued that that a period of two months and seven days is left for completion of half the jail sentence.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 19 February, rejected the bail petition of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Dumka treasury fraudulent withdrawal case.
The CBI, while opposing the plea, argued that a period of two months and seven days is still left for completion of half the jail sentence.
Turning down the plea, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh ruled that bail could be granted only after the two month-period.
After the plea was rejected, Prasad’s lawyer claimed that the two months jail period that Lalu has previously served in the case has not been counted – one month in 1997 and one month in 2001, according to IANS.
A fresh bail petition will be filed after two months, the lawyer said.
The RJD supremo was convicted and sentenced to jail in four cases, out of which he has managed to get bail in the other three cases.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.