Don’t Want to Be MP or Hold Any Party Position: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is soon going to retire as Rajya Sabha member, on Wednesday, 10 February, said that neither does he wish to be an MP or minister nor does he want to hold any position in the party, reported ANI.

He also said that going forward, people will see him at many places as he is ''free now''.

He further went on to say that he was president of the state youth Congress of Jammu and Kashmir in 1975 and since then, he has worked on many positions in the party with several Prime Ministers.

"I consider myself fortunate that I got to work for the nation. I am happy that I was able to perform my duties honestly. I got the opportunity to understand the world and the country," Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.