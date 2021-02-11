Don’t Want to Be MP or Hold Any Party Position: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Being content with his work as a politician, he said that he will continue to serve the public till he is alive.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is soon going to retire as Rajya Sabha member, on Wednesday, 10 February, said that neither does he wish to be an MP or minister nor does he want to hold any position in the party, reported ANI.
He also said that going forward, people will see him at many places as he is ''free now''.
He further went on to say that he was president of the state youth Congress of Jammu and Kashmir in 1975 and since then, he has worked on many positions in the party with several Prime Ministers.
"I consider myself fortunate that I got to work for the nation. I am happy that I was able to perform my duties honestly. I got the opportunity to understand the world and the country," Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.
While being totally content with his work as a politician, he said that he will continue to serve the public till he is alive.
Upon being asked about the praise he garnered in the Parliament on Tuesday, he said that some people who understood him in depth and have seen him work for the people of this country, got emotional. “I am thankful to everyone. I would also thank people who messaged me, called me and tweeted for me," ANI quoted him as saying.
He further thanked the PM, President and his colleagues from various parties who appreciated him and expressed his gratitude to be able to work with them.
The Congress leader expressed his desire to not hold any party position in future. “I am free now. I have done enough work,” he said.
Upon being asked about the vision of the Congress party and the party president, Azad said that he is okay with the decision the party takes and whoever it chooses as its president. “My fight is for how the party will be strengthened, my fight is not against any individual or against anyone," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
PM Gets Emotional in Farewell Speech for Azad
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while delivering a farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha. While recalling his long association with the senior leader, he remembered the contribution made by Azad to the country, the House, and his party.
While praising the senior Congress leader, the Prime Minister said the person who will replace Azad as Leader of Opposition will have extreme difficulty matching his work because of his dedication. “He was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.