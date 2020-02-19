Don’t Want Food Fascism: TN Govt Slammed for Akshaya Patra Move

"In Karnataka, Iskon has already been accused of of giving school children sambar without onions and garlic. Due to this, children are unable to eat this food and even throwing it away. In Tamil Nadu, the nutritious meal scheme, includes eggs, while Iskon only serves vegetarian food. Even in developed countries school students get meat," he said. "Taking this into consideration, this organisation is working against the food habit of the Tamil population. So, this nutritious meal scheme will no longer be what MGR envisioned but will become a Manu Dharma meal scheme" he added.

Vaiko also stated that the scheme was announced in a secretive fashion by the state government. Questioning the financial decisions made regarding the scheme, he stated that prime property including 20,000 sq. ft land in Greams Road and 35000 sq. ft land at the Perambur Barracks Road has been given to the organisation. (It is however not clear if the land has been leased out, given on rent or sold to TAPF, TNM will add TAPF's response once it comes.)