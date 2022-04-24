ADVERTISEMENT

'Keep Arrows at Home;' BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's Call to Violence

The BJP leader asks people to keep arrows at home

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who has previously come under the scanner for his controversial statements, said in a social media post that people should keep arrows at home for 'people who do Jihad.'

He shared the post with a picture of a mob, that seemed to represent Muslims.

He said, "When these people come and do jihad, the police will beat with sticks. But after a few days, the matter will go to an inquiry committy and then the matter will get dissolved."

