Don’t Bow Down to Threats: Cong Tells Modi After US’ HCQ Remarks

The Congress on 8 April, Wednesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at the time of a health crisis as it would set the wrong precedent in international diplomacy.

The opposition party’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that his country may “retaliate” if India did not export hydroxychloroquine drug, used for COVID-19 treatment, despite his personal request.

On 7 April, Tuesday, the government decided to partially lift the ban on export of the anti-malarial drug, paving the way for its supply to the US and other countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic, saying India would export hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol on a case-by-case basis to the countries which have already placed orders for them after meeting domestic requirements.