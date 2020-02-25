Can Trump’s Overtures Here Woo Indian Americans in Election Year?

An Indian American voter in Virginia who did not wish to be named told The Quint, “When Modi created that spectacle in New York’s Madison Square Garden, it made people in India believe that the world is bowing down to him. Similarly, through the scale of the event in Ahmedabad and his welcome in India, Trump will be trying to sell the idea that he is acceptable all over the world. For example, he won’t get the reception that he is getting in India in a European country. Trump is using this gala to impress his own fanbase.”

Trump boasting to reporters in Washington that his roadshow in Ahmedabad would be attended by 7 million people shows the larger than life scale of the event, and by extension, a sense of his own popularity, that he was keen on impressing upon his American audience.