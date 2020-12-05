DMK MPs Object To PM Holding COVID-19 Meeting Entirely in Hindi

Floor leaders of all political parties of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were invited for the virtual discussion on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Parliamentarians were informed that the vaccine for the virus will be ready in weeks, and that its price will be decided keeping public health as the topmost priority.

During his speech at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that nearly eight vaccines are on different stages of trial, with their manufacturing assured in India. Three others, meanwhile, are in different stages of development. He explained that once the vaccination distribution begins, healthcare workers, frontline workers and old people suffering serious conditions would be vaccinated first.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)