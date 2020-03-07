DMK Flag at Half Mast After K Anbhazhagan Death, Respects Pour in
Following the death of veteran DMK leader K Anbhazhagan, who passed away in Chennai on Saturday, 7 March, after a brief illness, party flags will fly at half mast for seven days.
Anbhazhagan, a close friend of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, had been unwell for some time due to age-related ailments. A nine-time MLA, Anbhazhagan was the party's general secretary for 43 years but had been staying away from active politics for some time due to his illness.
People Pay Respects to Anbhazhagan
Anbhazhagan's remains were taken to his residence in the city, where it was kept for public viewing, The Indian Express reported.
Stalin and several other cadre also paid their respects to the leader at his residence.
Condolences Pour in
Stalin also took to Twitter to pen an emotional letter to the late leader, whom he addressed as ‘periyappa’ or uncle, saying, “Now, after the demise of periyappa, who will I look up to for advice, how do I comfort myself?”
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran also offered his condolences on Twitter, writing, “100-year-politician! The one who protected the Tamilians! The lighthouse of the cadre! You are not dead. You are still living with us.”
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condoled Anbazhagan’s death saying, “The loss of the professor, Anbhagan, who was the last leader of Tamil Nadu, the epitome of Dravidian thought, and who remained firm in the movement, is extrememly painful. I extend my deepest condolences to his family.”
His last rites are scheduled to be performed at 4.45pm at Velankadu crematorium near Kilpauk, The Times of India reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India.)