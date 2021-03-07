TN Polls: DMDK Lowers Its Demand, Asks AIADMK for 23 Seats  

DMDK’s high point was during the 2011 Assembly elections during which it had partnered with the Jayalalithaa-fronted AIADMK and contested from 41 seats. DMDK enjoyed a significant victory in 23 seats of the 41.

During the 2016 elections, the DMDK under the Makkal Nala Kootani (People's Welfare Alliance) formed against the two major Dravidian parties – AIADMK and DMK – contested from 105 seats but failed to win in any.

When the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections took place, the DMDK joined with AIADMK’s National Democratic Alliance. AIADMK, therefore, wants to continue its alliance with DMDK in this elections.

According to a report by The Times of India, a delegation of DMDK deputy secretaries, B Parthasarathy and AS Akbar called on an AIADMK team at a private hotel to discuss and finalise seat-sharing.

While it is still unclear if Founder-President Vijayakanth will contest the upcoming elections, only a couple of days ago, his wife and party treasurer Premalatha and his son Vijay Prabhakaran submitted applications to contest in the elections.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-sitting MLA of Thiruvadanai constituency Karunas has exited from the AIADMK alliance alleging that the Edappadi K Palaniswami alliance has betrayed the Mukkulathors in the state. Karunas, leader of the Mukkulathor Pulipadai, alleged that his long demand of allocating seats to the Mukkulathors, a dominant caste in over 80 constituencies in the state, is being ignored by the AIADMK.