‘Divide & Rule Will Not Work’: AIADMK Leaders Hit Out at Sasikala

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting "divide and rule," and to "capture" the party, he said such a thing would never happen. “The cadres are vigilant and fully understand the kind of conspirators they are,” Jayakumar alleged in an apparent reference to Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who is the chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) adding, "such conspiracies will not succeed".

Meanwhile, KC Veeramani, also a former Minister, said that Sasikala was speaking to some party people merely using "black sheep" while both O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami were continuing to safeguard the party and its interests

Sasikala, in one of the latest audio clips, opposed the removal of functionaries from the party for speaking to her over the phone, and told a loyalist that she would have retained O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister in 2017 had he not rebelled against her and staged a ‘dharma yudham’.