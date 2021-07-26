Karnataka CM Resigns: Crisis Brews in BJP as MLAs, Ministers Show Open Defiance

BS Yediyurappa, who resigned as Karnataka's chief minister on 26 July, has been repeating for the past 10 days a cryptic line about his future responsibility in his party, the BJP. “I will work for Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in Karnataka in 2023,” he reiterated, even on Monday when he delivered an emotional resignation speech.

While the reassurance is aimed at quelling a crisis in the Karnataka BJP, it has become apparent that no amount of smooth talk would kill dissidence, which has been brewing for the past several months in the party. As a preview for what lies ahead, several leaders of the BJP made it crystal clear on Monday that they will no longer entertain Yediyurappa in any role in the state BJP unit.