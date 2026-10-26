'Why Are They Not Being Treated As Journalists?': DIGIPUB Asks Govt, Police

DIGIPUB News India Foundation, of which The Quint is a founding member, has written a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and The Commissioner of Police for Delhi Police requesting a meeting over the alleged misbehaviour and detentions of journalists from digital newsrooms and independent journalists during the anti-Gyanesh and anti-SIR protests in Central Delhi.

In the letter, DIGIPUB has alleged that journalists were subjected to repeated detentions, misbehaviour, and abuse. Additionally, phones and camera equipment of journalists were snatched, and ID cards and microphones were thrown and broken by the Delhi Police.