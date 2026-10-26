'Why Are They Not Being Treated As Journalists?': DIGIPUB Asks Govt, Police

DIGIPUB News India Foundation, of which The Quint is a founding member, has written a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and The Commissioner of Police for Delhi Police requesting a meeting over the alleged misbehaviour and detentions of journalists from digital newsrooms and independent journalists during the anti-Gyanesh and anti-SIR protests in Central Delhi.
In the letter, DIGIPUB has alleged that journalists were subjected to repeated detentions, misbehaviour, and abuse. Additionally, phones and camera equipment of journalists were snatched, and ID cards and microphones were thrown and broken by the Delhi Police.
"These are not isolated incidents. They are happening daily. This is direct interference in the work of journalists and an attack on press freedom" said the letter.
DIGIPUB questioned the legal basis for the alleged detentions and sought clarity on how police personnel determine which journalists can report from the protest site. "Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, there is no registration requirement for digital news publishers. The Ministry itself has said so. Under Rule 18, publishers furnish their information to the Ministry, and that is the process the Ministry has created."
DIGIPUB additionally said that providing infomation under Rule 18 "cannot be treated as precondition for a journalist or a digital news organisation to function or exercise their right to report."
"When these journalists are following the process laid down by the Ministry, why are they not being treated as journalists? On what basis are they being stopped, detained and humiliated?"
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DIGIPUB Letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister of Information and Broadcasting) and Delhi Police Commissioner of Police
X/DigipubIndia
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DIGIPUB Letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister of Information and Broadcasting) and Delhi Police Commissioner of Police
X/DigipubIndia
The letter lists six questions for the authorities, including the legal provision under which journalists are being detained, the basis on which police identify journalists for detention, and the action proposed against personnel accused of abusing journalists or damaging their equipment.
DIGIPUB also sought clarification on compensation for damaged equipment and asked what measures would be taken to ensure that journalists can cover events at Jantar Mantar without obstruction in the future.
The letter was signed by Dhanya Rajendran from The News Minute, Abhinandan Sekhri from Newslaundry, and Ritu Kapur from The Quint.