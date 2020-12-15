Didn’t Get Funds Due to Politics: Asansol Mayor Blames Bengal Govt

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the outgoing Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) Jitendra Tiwari has accused the TMC of not letting Asansol receive Rs 2,000 crores under the Government of India’s Smart City Mission project because of “political reasons.”

In a letter written to his Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) counterpart Firhad Hakim, Tiwari directly hit out at Hakim and said that Asanol did not receive the development money due to “political reasons”.