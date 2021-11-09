Nawab Malik Had Dealings With 1993 Mumbai Blast Convicts: Devendra Fadnavis

The former Maharashtra CM went on to claim that he had in his possession documents of five of Malik's property deals, four of which were allegedly linked to the underworld.

Fadnavis also alleged that in 2005, Malik's son had bought land on LBS Road from a Mumbai bombing accused.

"A prime land on LBS Road in Kurla was bought at a meagre price of Rs 30 lakh when the market rate was Rs 2,053 per square feet in 2005. Malik was a minister in the Congress-NCP government in 2005," he stated.