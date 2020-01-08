Dy CM Manish Sisodia Takes on Amit Shah Over Delhi CCTV Cameras
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 7 January, said while BJP chief Amit Shah had been saying there were no CCTVs in Delhi he should check it out during campaigning.
Sharing another CCTV clip, Sisodia said it was from the door-to-door campaign by Shah in Lajpat Nagar. Shah visited eight houses in a small lane, and there were 16 cameras around it, he added.
Stating that the BJP leader thinks all parties throw ‘jumlas’ like them, Sisodia said, “Not all parties just mouth jumlas. We believe in keeping our word,” he said.
Sisodia also said they never said the city would get 1.5 million CCTVs. "Even the AAP manifesto didn't mention any number," he said.
