(Exposing the manipulation of India's electoral institutions is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Become a member and support our work.)

Many people are missing the point on the Delimitation Bill that the Modi government is set to re-introduce in a Special Session of Parliament on 30 November. The focus has disproportionately been on the share of each state, which is the main concern for parties like the DMK.

The real issue that will impact political equations is the redrawing of the electoral boundaries by the Delimitation Commission.

There are three reasons for this.