Barricades Breached, Hundreds Held: How Anti-Gyanesh Protests Rocked Delhi

The protests in Delhi on Sunday involved the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF), along with other student, youth and civil-society groups. CPI(M) and CPI leaders and cadres were also involved in the wider mobilisation. Sunday’s AISA-led march and the separate AAP protest at India Gate were part of the third consecutive day of demonstrations demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Multi-layered barricading was placed on routes towards Jantar Mantar, specifically around Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg and the Kerala Bhawan side, with additional barricades near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.

Police and PCR vehicles were stationed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar, while CCTV feeds were being monitored from the DCP (New Delhi) office and drones were available for crowd monitoring. Personnel were also equipped with anti-riot gear.