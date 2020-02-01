Did Delhi Cops Give Permit for Rally to Chant ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogan?

Activist Saket Gokhale posted on social media that the Delhi Police has granted him permission to host a rally in the national capital in which people will be allowed to chant the slogan, “Goli maaro saalo ko, desh ke gaddaron ko. (Shoot the traitors of this country.)”

Gokhale says that after first granting permission, the Delhi Police later “requested” him to move the protest to after 8 February, the day Delhi goes to vote for the Assembly polls.

The Delhi Police has now denied that such a permit was given.