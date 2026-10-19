New Twist to White Car Row: Cops Ignored Jail Record, Owner Claims to be Ex-AAP

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A white Maruti Suzuki Fronx parked in Connaught Place’s A-Block on the evening of October 11 became the centre of a controversy after bystanders and reporters alleged that the vehicle was carrying wooden batons (lathis). The incident took place amid protests and detentions of students, lawyers and journalists across central Delhi since October 10.

Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed reporters and members of the public confronting Delhi Police personnel stationed outside the Uniqlo store. “Sir, is gaadi mein dande hain!” (Sir, there are sticks inside this car), people could be heard shouting.

Instead of inspecting the vehicle at the spot, police personnel appeared to clear a path through the crowd and escort the car as it drove away. The incident triggered questions about the police response, particularly amid the ongoing crackdown on protesters in the capital.

Delhi Police subsequently said the vehicle had been taken to a police station for routine verification and had not been allowed to leave without being checked. According to the police, a thorough search was conducted, but nothing illegal, objectionable or resembling a weapon was recovered. The police also said the occupants’ backgrounds had been verified and that they had no criminal records. The vehicle and its occupants were subsequently allowed to leave.