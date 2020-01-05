Police Did Nothing: JNU Students, Staff Allege Free Hand to Goons
As students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were attacked by masked goons on Sunday, 5 January, several alleged that Delhi Police present in and around the campus gave a free hand to attackers.
Amutha Jayadeep, JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) Joint Secy 2018-19, told The Quint that the police stood still even as the students were being beaten up.
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.
At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.
JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai too alleged that the police allowed it to happen as the mob went from hostel to hostel to attack students and vandalise property.
“What we are seeing is a siege and an invasion of the JNU campus by people who are not necessarily from the campus. They have entered from the stadium, they have entered from the various campus entrances, they have vandalised and they have attacked all students,” she said.
“People have been identified and targeted. The colleagues who have been targeted are the ones who have always stood by the students,” she alleged.
Meanwhile, activist Yogendra Yadav who headed to the campus after the violence broke out was heckled in the presence of the police.
Entered Campus on University’s Request: Delhi Police
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that they entered the campus on the request of the university after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students.
The varsity administration called police to restore law and order in the campus, they said.
“The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march was conducted by the police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya told ANI.
“At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight occurred between two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged. JNU administration requested police to enter university to restore peace,” he added.
‘What Was the Police Doing?’
Several took to Twitter to slam Delhi Police over its alleged ‘inaction’ in the situation despite being present at the campus since before the attack took place.
