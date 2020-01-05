Police Did Nothing: JNU Students, Staff Allege Free Hand to Goons

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai too alleged that the police allowed it to happen as the mob went from hostel to hostel to attack students and vandalise property.

“What we are seeing is a siege and an invasion of the JNU campus by people who are not necessarily from the campus. They have entered from the stadium, they have entered from the various campus entrances, they have vandalised and they have attacked all students,” she said.