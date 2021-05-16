#ArrestMeToo: Oppn, Netizens Slam Arrests Over Posters Against PM
Many changed their Twitter DPs to an image that reads: ‘Modiji humaare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya’
After over twenty people were arrested in Delhi for putting up posters critical of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with scores of netizens lashed out at the Centre on Twitter and changed their profile pictures in protest.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet saying ‘Arrest me too’ with an image saying, ‘Modiji humaare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (Modi ji, why did you export the vaccines meant for our kids?). Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too shared the image.
Both Rahul and Priyanka also changed their Twitter profile pictures to the same image.
This is the exact same line that was written in the posters put up by people in Delhi who have now been booked under Section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
According to ANI, the Delhi police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, has said it had also registered around 21 cases under the Defacement of Public Property Act and Section 188 in the matter relating to the posters.
‘India Run by Modi Penal Code Now?’: Oppn, Netizens React, Change Profile Pictures
Throughout the day, the hashtags #ArrestMeToo and #ArrestMe went viral on social media, with several Opposition leaders and Twitter users slamming the arrests and also changing their profile pictures to the image that read ‘Modiji humaare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya.’
Congress leader P Chidambaram wrote, “Celebrate, India is a free country. There is freedom of speech Except, when you ask a question of the Honourable Prime Minister (sic).”
The Congress party’s official Twitter handle too changed the profile image to the same.
Congress leader Pawan Khera in a video message said that the party will not stop asking questions.
AAP leaders in a press conference said that the posters were put by their party and that cases should be registered against them instead of the poor.
Congress spokesperson and advocate Abhishek Singhvi said he was ‘shocked and stunned’.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me.”
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Mitra said that, the question the poster raised was a perfectly valid one.
Several other Congress leaders, party workers, and netizens also followed suit. Many also shared a video clip of an Indian diplomat telling the international community that “India had exported more vaccines globally than it had vaccinated its own population.”
India has exported 6.6 crore vaccines to 95 countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. While the government states they were obliged to do so under agreements, critics say it was the arrogance and pride of the government that led to it ignoring its responsibility towards the citizens of this country.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
