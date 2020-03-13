Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Tables Resolution in Assembly Against NPR
Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Friday, 13 February, moved a resolution in the state Assembly against the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens and demanded the Centre focus on the Indian economy and the coronavirus pandemic instead.
Rai moved the resolution during a special session of the Assembly called on Friday.
If NPR has to be implemented, they must ensure that all new entries in it are withdrawn, Rai said. "The NPR updation should be stalled in Delhi. And if the Centre insists, the process should be carried out in accordance with the 2010 format.”
Centre Should Roll Back NRC, NPR
"On the basis of the NPR, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be done. People are scared of this... I request the Centre that at a time when the Indian economy is down and coronavirus is spreading, it should use its resources on these issues. The Centre should roll back the NRC and the NPR. Even if they wish to go forward, the NPR should be done as per the 2010 format," Rai said as he tabled the resolution.
Later, the House took up the resolution for discussion, during which AAP MLA Atishi said, "The Census Act doesn't define the NPR, but the Citizenship Act does. The only purpose of the NPR is to convert it into NRC. Through the NPR, the central government is trying to make a back-door entry to the NRC. We oppose the NPR."
AAP has verbally clarified several times that it is against the NRC, saying the country's attention should be on the economy and employment. The party had been saying that the poor do not have enough documents for the NRC.
(With inputs from IANS.)
