Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Tables Resolution in Assembly Against NPR

Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai on Friday, 13 February, moved a resolution in the state Assembly against the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens and demanded the Centre focus on the Indian economy and the coronavirus pandemic instead.

Rai moved the resolution during a special session of the Assembly called on Friday.

If NPR has to be implemented, they must ensure that all new entries in it are withdrawn, Rai said. "The NPR updation should be stalled in Delhi. And if the Centre insists, the process should be carried out in accordance with the 2010 format.”