Delhi Mayor Alleges 'Life Threatening' Attack: What Led To Ruckus at MCD House?

Chaos transpired in the MCD house on Friday, 24 February, with newly-elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleging that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members had "inflicted a life-threatening attack on her."

Oberoi also claimed that another BJP councillor attacked her colleague Ashu Thakur.

How this started: Clashes broke out in the House after Oberoi announced that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee (an important panel with executive and financial powers) of MCD on Friday was “invalid."

What Went on: Voting began at around 11:30 am and counting began at 2:30 pm. At around 4:30 pm when Oberoi had just announced that one vote was invalid, BJP leaders started protesting and sloganeering.

AAP leaders responded in equal measure.

Later around 7 pm when Oberoi had barely started announcing the results, a full-blown fight broke out.

One councillor even ripped off the mayor's mike on the dais.