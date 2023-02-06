Third Time Unlucky: Delhi Mayor Election Stalled Again Amid AAP-BJP Standoff

A third attempt to elect a Mayor in Delhi failed on Monday, 6 February after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors staged a walkout.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Presiding Officer Satya Sharma while adjourning the house said, "Elections cannot be held in such an atmosphere. The house is adjourned until the next date."

This after the BJP levelled allegation of poaching on Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP, on the hand, continued sloganeering against Sharma's decision to allow nominated councillors (aldermen) to vote in the election.

What's the contention? In the MCD elections held in December 2022, the AAP won 134 out of 250 wards, with the BJP securing a distant second position with 104.

While AAP will win the Mayor post given its numbers, Sharma's decision to allow nominated members to vote will impact the election of the standing committee, arguably MCD's most powerful body.

Six of the 18-member standing committee were supposed to be chosen on 6 February. In this AAP will win three seats and two will go to the BJP. The fight is over the sixth seat, which may go to the BJP if the nominated members vote.