Not Just Bigoted, BJP Karnataka’s NPR Tweet Also Refutes Modi Govt

BJP Karnataka’s facetious tweet mocking Muslim women voters at Delhi Assembly elections was not only bigoted but also contradicted the government’s official stance on the National Population Register.

The controversial tweet, retweeted over 18,000 times since being published at 12.25PM, consists of a clip showing women of Shaheen Bagh standing in line to cast their vote, along with the caption, “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge Hum” ! ! ! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise. #DelhiPolls2020”.

While the tweet has been roundly censured and called out as bigoted, its insinuation that the voters will have to “keep the documents safe” as they will be required to furnish them during #NPR exercise” also appears to directly contradict what senior ministers in the government have specified.