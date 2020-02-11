Delhi Election Result: What This Means for BJP, Oppn & CAA Stir

The Delhi election was also a test for the people protesting against the CAA in various parts of Delhi. The challenge for them was to preserve their voice even amidst calls to tactically back down so that the BJP doesn’t get a chance to “polarise voters”.

The protesters made two clear choices. First, they didn’t get cowed down by the BJP’s vicious campaign against them. And second, they decided to tactically back the AAP and not the Congress. AAP won with huge margins in almost every seat where protests are taking place, be it Okhla Seelampur, Mustafabad, Seemapuri, Matia Mahal or Ballimaran. In some booths with a high concentration of Muslims, AAP got almost 90 percent of the votes.

In the future too, the challenge for this section would be to ensure that their voices are heard, even amidst crackdown from the government or despite calls to tactically withdraw for the sake of “secular” parties.