Delhi Election 2020 Tracker: Who’s Ahead & Which Issues Matter?
Delhi is set to vote for the Assembly elections on 8 February and the results will be announced on 11 February. CVoter has been conducting daily interviews with the people of Delhi and the data is compiled into its tracker.
The Quint brings you CVoter’s live tracker with a special focus on five questions asked in the survey:
- Which party will you vote for in the Assembly polls?
- Who do you want to see as the Chief Minister of Delhi?
- Which is the biggest issue for you?
- Which party is likely to win in Delhi?
- Which party can solve your problems?
You can click on any of the questions to find out what’s the mood of Delhi as it gears up for polling day.
In terms of voters’ choice as well as their perception of who is winning, AAP has been leading when the tracker began but the BJP began closing the gap to some extent.
As far as the chief ministerial choice is concerned, Arvind Kejriwal has maintained a massive lead over all other rivals throughout.
According the the tracker the main issues for voters are roads, water supply and jobs.