‘Violence Won’t Benefit Anyone’: Delhi CM at Rajghat Post Clashes
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 25 February, visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and said violence will not benefit anyone as he called for restoration of peace in the national capital in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi, which claimed seven lives.
Kejriwal visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.
He is expected to meet the family of the deceased head constable Ratan Lal in Burari. Kejriwal will also meet the injured persons at GTB Hospital and Max Hospital.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )