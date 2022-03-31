Can Lay Down My Life for the Country: CM Kejriwal After Vandalism Outside House

The Delhi CM's comments come after violence and vandalism unfolded outside his official residence on Wednesday.

BJP workers, led by Yuva Morcha president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, clashed with the police during a protest against Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial film The Kashmir Files.

Visuals from the ground captured Surya along with dozens of people wielding BJP flags and placards, censuring Kejriwal's "insult" to Kashmiri Pandits. The protesters also defaced Kejriwal's residence with red paint amidst the chaos.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Surya said that the protest was held against the way Kejriwal "mocked and made fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits".