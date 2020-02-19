After Polls, Kejriwal to Meet Amit Shah as ‘Courtesy Call’ Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi as a courtesy call on Wednesday, 19 February, days after he took oath as CM for the third time, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Kejriwal will meet Shah in the afternoon.

The meeting will come in the aftermath of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scoring a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, bagging 62 seats out of 70, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming a distant second with eight seats.

Earlier, Kejriwal had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony, but the PM skipped the event as he was inaugurating various projects in Varanasi.