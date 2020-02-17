Delhi Cabinet: Kejriwal Takes No Portfolio, Satyendra Gets Water

Portfolio allocation in Delhi government was finalised on Monday, 17 February, soon after Arvind Kejriwal took charge as the chief minister at Delhi Secretariat. While Kejriwal will not be taking charge of any department, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be under Satyendra Kumar Jain.

The Department of Environment has been allocated to Gopal Rai, and the Department of Women and Child Development has been allocated to Rajendra Pal Gautam. The rest of the departments are to continue as per earlier allocation.

Here’s how the cabinet looks now: