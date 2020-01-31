Delhi Elections: AAP to Protest ‘Terrorist’ Jibe Against Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a silent protest in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma's calling Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Election Observers along with Delhi Police visited Shaheen Bagh on Friday, 31 January, to review the situation in the area.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist". He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.