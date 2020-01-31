Delhi Elections: AAP to Protest ‘Terrorist’ Jibe Against Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a silent protest in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma's calling Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".
Election Observers along with Delhi Police visited Shaheen Bagh on Friday, 31 January, to review the situation in the area.
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Verma for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist". He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.
- EC banned MoS Finance Anurag Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 96 hours on 30 January
- Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s tenure has been extended by one month
Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to support BJP in Delhi Assembly polls
- 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will go to polls on 8 February, with the results to be declared on 11 February
- In 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP stormed into power in the capital, bagging 67 of the 70 seats
AAP to Hold Silent Protest in 70 Seats
Election Observers Review Situation in Shaheen Bagh
'This Time Our Lotus Will Bloom There': Shah to Kejriwal
Home Minster Amit Shah, in a rally on Thursday, took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the ground has slipped from beneath his feet, reported ANI.
“Kejriwal ji leave rest of Delhi, go to your New Delhi seat. This time the ground has slipped from beneath your feet. I will tell media colleagues on counting day, focus on that seat and see the result. This time our lotus will bloom there,” he said.
