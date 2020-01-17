Congress, BJP Likely to Announce Delhi Election Candidates Today
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.(Image: The Quint)
Congress, BJP Likely to Announce Delhi Election Candidates Today

The Congress is set to announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi polls on Friday, 17 January. The candidates were finalised in a meeting of the Congress Election Committee late on Thursday evening, news agency ANI reported.

Rival Bharatiya Janata Party also held a central election committee meeting on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had named all its candidates on Tuesday.

  • 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will go to polls on 8 February
  • The results will be declared on 11 February
  • In 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP stormed into power in the capital bagging 67 of the 70 seats
BJP, Congress Likely to Announce Candidates on Friday

Both BJP and Congress are likely to announce their candidates for the Delhi elections on Friday. Both parties’ central election committees held their respective meetings on Thursday.

AAP Leaders Sisodia, 12 Others File Nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 12 other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the 8 February Assembly polls, officials said.

With this the total number of nominations for the upcoming elections has gone up to 25 from 23 candidates.

Sisodia, 47, filed the nomination from the East Delhi's Patparganj constituency for the Delhi Assembly elections after holding a road show.

