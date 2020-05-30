Amid the heightened tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, with troops from both sides remaining engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several areas, The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia spoke with Manoj Joshi, distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).Joshi pointed out that one of the main reasons behind the dispute is that the border is not well defined on the map which leads to confusion. The dispute covers around 3,488 kilometres along the LAC and China claims that Arunanchal Pradesh is a part of southern Tibet .US to Strip Hong Kong of Special Status to Punish China: TrumpJoshi also spoke about Trump’s interest in China and said that it was because of the upcoming elections that he wouldn’t leave any opportunity to attack the dragon.