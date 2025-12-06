Debris of a Dream: A Muslim Growing Up in the Shadow of Babri Masjid Demolition

There is a specific kind of silence that descends upon a Muslim household when the world outside catches fire. It is not a peaceful silence, nor is it the quiet of contemplation. It is a heavy, suffocating stillness, born of the collective instinct to become invisible. It is the silence of a held breath, a suspended heartbeat. I first heard that silence on 6 December, 1992.

I was five years old. We were living in Gaya, Bihar, a town where history lay thick in the dust. Buddha’s enlightenment, Hindu piety, and Muslim heritage coexisted there in a chaotic, ancient harmony. At that time, my father was not yet the officer he would later become; he was a clerk at Vijaya Bank. He was a man of modest means and immense dignity, a man who believed in the ledger of life as much as the ledgers at his desk. He believed that if you worked hard, played by the rules, and educated your children, India would reward you.

My world was small, secure, and delightfully mundane: the comforting hum of my mother, a homemaker who anchored our lives with the rhythm of her cooking; the playful hierarchy of siblings, with my brother, a year and a half older, and my sister, four years my senior, serving as my guides to the mysteries of childhood.