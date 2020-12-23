DDC Polls: Gupkar Alliance Sweeps Kashmir; BJP Wins Big in Jammu

As the counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, the latest tally at 9:30 on Wednesday, 23 December, indicate that the BJP is in the lead with 73 seats, reported ANI.

Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) reportedly bagged 67 seats, emerging as the best performer in the Gupkar alliance. While independent candidates secured 49 seats, former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP secured 27 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress and Apni Party secured 26 and 12 seats, respectively, reported ANI quoting figures from the J&K State Election Authority.