DDC Polls: Gupkar Alliance Sweeps Kashmir; BJP Wins Big in Jammu
The Gupkar alliance was the clear winner in the Valley, while the BJP maintained its dominance in the Jammu region.
As the counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, the latest tally at 9:30 on Wednesday, 23 December, indicate that the BJP is in the lead with 73 seats, reported ANI.
Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) reportedly bagged 67 seats, emerging as the best performer in the Gupkar alliance. While independent candidates secured 49 seats, former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP secured 27 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress and Apni Party secured 26 and 12 seats, respectively, reported ANI quoting figures from the J&K State Election Authority.
The Gupkar alliance, of which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also a part, was the clear winner in the Valley, while the BJP maintained its dominance in the Jammu region as expected.
NC, PDP React to Gupkar Win
NC leader Omar Abdullah took to social media on Tuesday night to thank voters and stated, “The trends that have emerged in the DDC polls in J&K are very encouraging for the @JKPAGD. The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Art 370 & J&K’s special status. The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices.”
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti stated that the victory was a hard earned one.
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram stated that the results showed: “Even in the Jammu region, a significant number of voters have rejected the divisive and polarising politics of the BJP. Both the Congress and the Gupkar Alliance have stood up to the BJP and may win as many seats as the BJP.”
How Parties Fared in Srinagar
Out of the 14 DDC seats in Srinagar, Independents have won seven seats, Apni Party has emerged victorious in three seats, and one seat each has been won by BJP, PDP, National Conference, and Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement, Srinagar District Election Officer Shahid Choudhary said.
National Conference candidate Kaiser Mir and Independent Shabir Aad Reshi have reportedly won from Khimber and Hawan constituencies in Srinagar, respectively, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Azaz Hussain, the BJP candidate from Balhama, Srinagar, has also won from his seat.
Jailed PDP youth president Waheed Para, who is in the custody of the NIA for alleged links with militants, won the DDC election from Pulwama district, reported PTI.
Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan had said that restrictive and prohibitory measures have been put in place, with no victory processions by political parties and independent candidates to be allowed without permission.
With 2,178 candidates in the fray, the overall voting percentage in all the eight phases across the Union Territory was 51.42 percent.
The first phase of voting took place on 28 November and ended with phase eight on 19 December. This is the first electoral exercise in the region after J&K’s special status under Article 370 was withdrawn in August last year and the state was divided into two Union Territories.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, IANS and NDTV.)
