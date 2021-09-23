Data Reveals Unpopularity of 4 Sacked CMs. Spoiler: There's a Clue on Who's Next

The Karnataka and Uttarakhand graphs reveal another pattern.

Uttarakhand: The first change – from Trivendra Rawat to Tirath Singh – doesn't seem to have worked as the percentage of people dissatisfied only increased during the latter's tenure from March to June.

However, towards the end of July, matters seem to have improved following the appointment of Pushkar Dhami as CM. Mid August onwards, the percentage of people saying they are "very much satisfied" has also increased, indicating that the BJP's gamble has paid off.

Karnataka: In this state, while the negative sentiment has fallen, there's been no significant increase in those feeling "satisfied". Instead, there has been a massive increase of respondents saying "don't know/can't say."

It's probably too early to say whether replacing CMs has helped the BJP in Gujarat and Congress in Punjab.

Date released by Prashnam reveals that Rupani is still ahead of Bhupendra Patel in the overall CM preference. Even among Patidars, 38 percent picked "None of the Above" among the CM choices within BJP as opposed to 26 percent for Bhupendra Patel.

In Punjab, however, Prashnam's data says that 63 percent approve of the change of guard. The new CM, Charanjit Channi, is already ahead of Captain in the CM preference questio,n though he's still behind Navjot Sidhu.