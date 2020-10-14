Bihar: Latest Opinion Poll Reveals the Dangers of Seat Prediction

The latest data released by CVoter's tracker for the Bihar Assembly polls reveals why it has become a nightmare for pollsters to make seat predictions in the state.

This article won't go into the merits of the opinion poll’s predictions. Instead it would examine two aspects:

What are the X-factors that make seat predictions in this election extremely difficult? While acknowledging these caveats, what trends from the survey can we really be sure of?

But first the predictions.