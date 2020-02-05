Delhi Election 2020: CVoter Poll Puts AAP Ahead Despite BJP Surge

About 3.3 percent respondents said they will vote for the Congress. Significantly 12.4 percent respondents said that they were still undecided.

The tracker, however, shows that BJP reduced the lead in the last couple of weeks in the campaign. According to the tracker, on 16 January, AAP’s projected vote share was at 55.4 percent while BJP was way behind at 26.3 percent. However, by 3 February, the lead had reduced to just about eight percentage points.

This was partly due to the fact that AAP began its campaign earlier, getting a head-start. But it was also due to a shrill, communal campaign carried out by the BJP targetting the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and accusing Kejriwal of supporting them.

With the BJP bringing the lead down from 29 points to just eight, at that point it seemed that by the time campaigning ends, BJP may overtake AAP. But in the next two days, BJP appears to have plateaued at around 36 percent and AAP still has a sizable lead. This is important as the rise stopped despite the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the campaign trail in this period.

The surveys by Times Now-IPSOS and Total TV give AAP an even bigger lead.